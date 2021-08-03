Jealous boyfriend who killed his Damongo Police girlfriend identified, declared wanted

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Police in Damongo have declared one Louis Asante, Alias Gago wanted for the killing of Constable Sandra Asiedu.



MyNewsGh.com broke the news of the killing of one Constable Sandra Asiedu by her jealous boyfriend.



According to reports, the jealous boyfriend who has been identified as Louis Asante had a fight with one Soldier he suspected to be having an affair with his girlfriend before he killed the lady in question.



It took the landlord of Sandra Asiedu to notice a stench from the room Sandra occupied before he drew the attention to the Police who came to meet Sandra dead.



Louis Asante who had come to Damongo from Obuasi to visit his girlfriend has since been on the run.



Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late Constable Sandra Asiedu has been deposited at the West Gonja District Hospital.