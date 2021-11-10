Jayana gets 2 nominations at 2021 Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Music of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Jayana has been nominated in the 2021 Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards (TGMEA).



She was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year [Jayana Ft. Aduhemaa] in the International category.



Jayana is a passionate and committed music professional, with the talent and drive to succeed.



The 24th edition of the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is slated from February 24 to 27, 2022 at the Houston Hobby Marriott, 9100 Gulf Freeway-Houston, Texas 77017.



Deadline for voting is December 4, 2021.