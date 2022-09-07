Jaward from Larabanga elevated as Ankasa Park Manager

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has elevated Mr Jaward Dauda Dramani from a Deputy Park Manager to the Park Manager of the Ankasa Conservation Area in the Western Region after he successfully executed his mandate as the Deputy Park Manager for four consecutive years.



Mr Jaward who hails from Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region and has a vast and rich experience in conservation, wildlife and biodiversity.



After he successfully graduated from the University for Development Studies with a BSc in Agriculture Technology (Renewable Natural Resources), Mr Jaward had his mandatory National Service with the Mole National Park, Savannah Region.



Subsequent to that, he was made the Assistant Law Enforcement Officer of the Park with planning and deployment of patrol staff as key amongst his responsibilities.



Having gathered enough experience at the Mole National Park and per the internal arrangements of the organization, Mr Jaward was transferred to the Ankasa Conservation Area as a Deputy Park Manager and a Collaborative Community Resource Management Officer since September 2018.



As Assistant Park Manager, Mr Jaward did not only serve as a liaison between the Park and other key stakeholders like Chiefs, NGOs among others, but he also facilitated the formation of Communication Resource Management Area (CREMA) and clubs in the fringe communities and schools respectively.



Mr Jaward Dawda Dramani currently holds Masters of Arts in Environment and Resource Management from the University for Development Studies.



He is a professional trained teacher.