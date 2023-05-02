Japan to give $500m to support peace, terrorism fight in the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea

General News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Japan's Prime Minister (PM), Fumio Kishida, has pledged $500 million in support of peacekeeping initiatives in the Sahel Region and the coastal Gulf of Guinea states.



He made this announcement when he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on May 1, 2023, according to a ghanatoday.gov.gh report.



In a joint press briefing, the Prime Minister is reported to have highlighted the importance of peace to the economic growth of the West African Region.



"Under the objective of contributing to peace and stability in the region, particularly the Sahel region and the coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea, and promoting sustainable growth, Japan would provide $500 million of support over the next three years," he said.



The visit of Fumio Kishida to Ghana, among other things, is to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries [Japan and Ghana] and to reflect on the feedback on discussions ahead of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.



He commended Ghana for its initiatives over the years at ensuring peace and stability in the sub-region and promised Japan's support for those initiatives.



Japan has been assisting the African continent through the New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA) project in achieving peace and stability.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, in response, indicated that there have been discussions about the importance of improving the world and solving global issues, so as to achieve sustainable development goals.



Their discussions also looked at adjusting the United Nations Security Council to match the world's current situation, instead of how it was in 1945.



The visit by the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, to Ghana is the first in 17 years.

