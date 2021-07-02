Japan government gives Ghana $1.9m coronavirus support

Health News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Japanese government has agreed to support the republic of Ghana with an amount of ¥217,000,000.00, approximately US$1,961,400.00, as part of a COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support program while an additional Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), amounting to ¥249,000,000.00, approximately US$2,250,300.00, has been advanced to support other educational needs of Ghana.



This was disclosed by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the ministry of foreign Affairs and regional integration in Accra on Thursday, 1 July 2021 on the occasion of the signing of the exchange of notes and record of discussions between Ghana and Japan.



Ghana’s foreign minister noted how she was “particularly pleased that the government and people of Japan continue to be supportive of Ghana's development agenda and have consistently demonstrated this commitment through the provision of grants, loans and technical support to Ghana in critical areas of our national endeavor, notably, infrastructural development, energy, agriculture, health, and education”.



She added that the consistent and firm support reflect the long-standing, cordial and strong bond of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Japan, which is based on shared values and priorities.



The minister further explained: “The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), amounting to two hundred and forty-nine million Japanese Yen (¥249,000,000.00) (approximately US$2,250,300.00) is aimed at improving the skills of Ghana's workforce”.



“The project, when successfully executed, will contribute to the strengthening of Ghana’s human resource capacity, which as you know, is essential for building a resilient economy”.



Similarly, she noted that “the Program for COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support” which amounts to two hundred and seventeen million Japanese Yen (¥217,000,000.00) (approximately US$1,961,400.00), is a noteworthy support to Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The pandemic, which started as a health crisis has evolved into a global security, developmental and economic catastrophe, threatening to roll back development gains made over the last few decades”.



“The pandemic has also reinforced the need to join forces and to foster collaboration in order to speed up the recovery from the negative socio-economic effects”.



“The Program for COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support therefore underscores the mutual commitment of our two governments to work in solidarity and partnership to address common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic”, Mrs. Botchwey noted, while reiterating the determination of the government of Ghana to work closely with Ambassador Himeno, who was present at the ceremony, together with other officials and the Japanese Embassy, to further enhance and expand the bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Japan “for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples”.