Janok Foundation sensitises youth on HIV/AIDS through sports

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: GNA

The youth in Ablekuma Central have been advised to be conscious of the continuous devastating effects of HIV/AIDS as the disease is still in existence and engaging in unprotected sex will increase their risk of contracting it.



Madam Jane Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation at Sabon Zongo in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, gave the advice at an inter-sports festival for the youth, the first of its kind to be held at the Town Council Line Park in the area, in collaboration with the Assemblyman, Mr Muntari Wahab.



“The disease is real, and the youth, who are the future leaders of the country, must be mindful of its negative effects on their wellbeing,” she said, as she distributed about 500 condoms to them.



Mr Wahab appealed to the Janok Foundation to intensify HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis education in the churches and mosques to ensure the public was protected against those diseases.



He said sports was one of the ways that could be used to educate the public on health-related issues and gave the assurance that the inter-sports programme would be organised annually for the youth.



Communities which participated in the festival were Sabon Zongo, Town Council Line, Brigade, Job ‘600’, Russia, Antie Cici, Agogo and Abossey Okai.



Russia won the cup in the final soccer match while Mr Wahab donated food and drinks to the sporting teams.