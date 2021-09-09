Janet Nabila remains suspended from PNC – Dani Baah issues statement

Politics of Thursday, 9 September 2021

• The National Chairman of PNC has disputed reports of his demotion together with the Party’s 2020 Presidential Candidate



• A NEC communique released on Tuesday announced the demotion of Mr Dani Baah and Mr David Apasera from their respective roles



• In the release signed by Mr Dani Baah, the suspension of the party’s General, Janet Nabila Secretary still holds



The Chairman of the People’s National Convention, Moses Dani Baah, has disputed reports of his demotion together with the party’s 2020 Presidential Candidate, David Apasera.



Mr Dani Baah and Mr David Apasera who are chairman and leader of the party respectively, were reportedly demoted in a communique said to have been issued by the party’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



According to the said communique, Janet Nabila who was suspended as the party’s General Secretary on August 28, 2021, together with some other members of the party filed a complaint against the Chairman and the Party Leader.



The communique released following the supposed NEC meeting on Tuesday, found Mr Dani Baah and Mr David Apasera guilty of charges including embezzling of party funds and decided on their removal as Chairman and Party Leader respectively.



However, a press release signed by Mr Dani Baah and issued on the letterhead of the party, dated Wednesday, September 8, 2021, said the suspension of Ms Nabila as General Secretary of the party still holds.



The statement further said the supposed removal of the National Chairman and the Party Leader from their positions was a void decision.



