Jane Naana honours promise, delivers iPad pro to 'Our-Day' boy Oswald

• The 2020 NDC running mate has delivered an iPad pro to Oswald as promised



• Oswald went viral for his ‘Our-Day’ letter to his parent



• A number of companies have offered various forms to help to the 9-year-old boy



9-year-old Oswald has been trending on micro-blogging site, Twitter, for telling his parent what she should get him for his ‘Our-Day’ celebration.



This got several reactions from both known and unknown people in the country.



From KiDi’s performance to several brands making donations to him today, Jane Naana also promised to get the young boy an iPad.



The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has delivered her promise as the ipad pro has been handed over to Oswald.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said, "Hello Oswald, here comes your iPad Pro."



"My iPad pro gift to young Oswald has just been delivered to him. Keep studying #OurDay," another tweet read.





