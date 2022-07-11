Jamila Home supports Nyame Dua Children's Home

Regional News of Monday, 11 July 2022

The renowned antique furniture company, Jamila Home has extended a helping hand to the less privileged.



The gesture saw the multiple award-winning antique furniture giants donating items worth thousands of Cedis to the Nyame Dua Children's Home, Adentan in Accra.

The items included bags of toys, school bags, clothes and learning aids for children.



An official of Jamila Home who pleaded anonymity said " We have been doing a lot on the quiet for the less privileged.



" We want to encourage other corporate institutions to follow suit, hence this interview, otherwise the donation would have been conducted unannounced as has been our practice. We don't believe in telling the world the support we offer to the space we find ourselves working in."



Head of the Home Mr Paul Anaba in an interviews expressed profuse thanks to the Westland-based Jamila Home for the gesture saying, " We are indeed grateful for the gesture. Donations like this keep the Home running. We have been able to produce one postgraduate student from one of the country's top universities. Two are currently are undergraduates with many in high school. We are grateful to management of Jamila Home."