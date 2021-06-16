Jamestown robbery: Police delegation visits family of woman who was killed

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

A Police delegation led by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, COP Afful Boakye Yiadom on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, visited the family of the woman who was killed alongside a police officer on Monday.



General Constable Emmanuel Osei who was on escort duty and Janet Kessewa were shot by gunmen who attacked and robbed a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra.



Visiting the family of the deceased woman, the Police delegation donated an undisclosed cash sum, drinks and water to commiserate with them.



The delegation also assured the family of efforts by the Ghana Police Service to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb after the visit, Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge said “this morning the Regional Police Command together with Officers of the Police Command have visited the other lady who also, unfortunately, got killed through this unfortunate incident to commiserate with the family or to sympathise with them and also assure them of thorough investigations that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.”



On the status of investigations into the case, DSP Afia Tenge confirmed that the National office of the Criminal Investigation Department has taken over the case to expedite the investigation.



She assured of the commitment of the police to bring the perpetrators to book and called on members of the public to assist the police with relevant information.



