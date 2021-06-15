Jamestown robbery: IGP must go – Adam Bonaa

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has stated that the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh, has outlived his stay in office.



According to him, other capable police officers in the service can do the job better than him.



His call comes on the back of Monday's robbery at Jamestown, which led to the death of a police officer and a hawker who was a victim of a sporadic stray bullet from the robbers.



“The IGP has outlived his usefulness in today's Ghana in terms of policing. The IGP is supposed to be on retirement, has been given two contract extensions. The IGP has run out of ideas, you have too many contract police officers, I mean those who have retired and have been kept and they are the one’s doing the job. Can you imagine that I come to GhanaWeb and those who are running GhanaWeb are the retired people because someone gave them a contract extension? That is not how it’s supposed to be, the IGP has run out of ideas and must go,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie.



Meanwhile, he is also calling on the government to beef up the security of the citizens because the numerous cases of robbery in the country do not augur well with the development of the country and it could drive away potential investors.



