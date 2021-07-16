Jamestown robbery: Husband of murdered woman unhappy with govt, bank

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

“Empty, empty, empty house, how I wish I could reverse 14th June.”



These were the words of the Husband of the mother of three who was shot dead during a daylight robbery of a bullion van transporting money at Jamestown.



Speaking in an interview with Atinka News, Mr. Gamaliel Apau who was teary said the gap left behind cannot be filled as the deceased was a great asset to the family.



“Her Children, myself and several others benefitted from her in so many ways. It was not that she was sick ….”



Mr. Apau intimated that he is so disappointed that the bank whose money was being transported when the attack happened has not shown up to even sympathize with the three children left behind. Neither has government done much about getting justice for his wife.



“We all have conscience… so leaders of this country must act in the best interest of the bereaved family and not sit unconcerned.”



He believes if his wife had not lost her life through that tragic incident, she would work with him to ensure that their children get the best of care. In this vein, he is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians to support him.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has placed a bounty of ¢20,000 on gunmen who shot to death a police officer and a trader, during a robbery incident involving a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra on Monday.



Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman pointed out that although they are working earnestly to apprehend the criminals, they are calling on the general public to give information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits to receive the reward.