Jamestown bullion van robbery: What we know so far

A daylight bullion van robbery at Jamestown, one of the most popular suburbs of Accra claimed the life a young police man with the robbers making away with an undisclosed amount of cash.



The robbers also killed a civilian in the process with one other person - the driver of the van - sustaining serious wounds.



GhanaWeb brings you the full details of the event:



The incident as earlier by GhanaWeb occurred at a place with close proximity to the Bukom Boxing Arena around 11:00 am.



The robbers as confirmed by Superintendent Sheila Buckman of the Ghana Police Service used about three motorbikes to carry out the operation.



The bullion van which had registration number GT-8592 is owned by Mon-tran company and was being driven by a staff of the company.



The were two other female workers of the company who according to a police statement escaped unhurt but they are being treated for trauma after the incident.



The police officer was the first target of the robbers who shot him in the head before taking custody of his AK-47 rifle.



One of the tellers who left the car to seek protection was chased by the robbers and in the process a seller was killed. The seller has been identified as Joyce Amankwa, a 35-year-old woman.



The driver sustained gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment, the police statement of June 14 confirmed.



Eric Okyere, another witness is reported to have sustained wounds is currently at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital receiving help.



Initial investigations revealed that the robbers used AK-47 riffles. The number of the robbers is reported to be eight.



The police officer who was killed goes by the Constable Emmanuel Osei and has the number 58449. He was a member of the National SWAT unit at the headquarters.



The Police picked up seventeen bullet shells at the scene.



The Inspector General of Police has meanwhile warned that police officers will not be deployed to protect bullion vans until banks used armored vehicles for such activities.



