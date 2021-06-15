Jamestown bullion van robbery: There could be an insider – Kwesi Pratt suggests

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Pratt is shocked by the robbery incident at Jamestown on Monday



• He has raised a number of questions over how the robbers were able to carry out the operations



• He is confident the police will arrest the perpetrators



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper is not ruling out the role of insider information in the robbery operation undertaken by some armed robbers at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.



Pratt suspects that the robbers might have received information from a staff of the bank about the movement of the bullion van.



Kwesi Pratt will not jump to conclusions on the matter as the police have commenced investigations into it but has urged them not to rule out the possibility of the robbers receiving tips from a staff of the bank.



Pratt on Peace FM’s entertainment review said he is shocked by the temerity shown by the robbers in carrying out robbery at an active place of the city in broad day light.



“What happened is quite dangerous because it happened at the centre of town and not the outskirt. The robbers showed clearly that they were meant on doing something. They went with a mindset to kill. Per the stories we’ve read, once they crossed the bullion, the begun opening fire on them.



“I watched the video yesterday and from the extent of the injury it will be difficult to watch it again. Another woman was also murdered. We don’t know the how much they took but no one will plan such operation with the aim of getting GHC2000 or GHC3000. They knew how much was in the bullion and they knew it was a huge money.



“How did the criminals know about the schedule of the vans and the route the van will take? How did they know about the amount of money in the bus? We all suspect there could be an insider but it’s a mere suspicion, let’s wait for the police investigation”.



A bullion van was attacked by robbers on Monday, leading to the death of a police officer and a civilian eyewitness.



The Ghana Police Service has as a result announced that it will not order its men to protect bullion vans if financial institutions do not use armoured vans to transport their funds.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties,” the IGP cautioned in the statement.