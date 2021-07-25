You are here: HomeNews2021 07 25Article 1316740

General News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Jamestown bullion van cop promoted to Lance Corporal during funeral

The late Constable Emmanuel Osei The late Constable Emmanuel Osei

The late Constable Emmanuel Osei, who got killed by armed robbers in a bullion van heist at Jamestown in Accra weeks ago, has been laid to rest today, Saturday, 24 July 2021.

The funeral service was held at the Gomoa Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Central Region.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and members of the Ghana Police Service led by the Director-General of Welfare, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The late Constable has been posthumously promoted by the Ghana Police Service to a Lance Corporal.

Mr Dery said at the funeral that the government will “ensure that banks provide the needed protection for police officers who follow (escort) bullion vans.”

