Jamestown Bullion killing: Police arrest four suspects, shoot one in the knee

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The police have been on a manhunt for the suspects involved in the bullion van attack that led to the killing of one of them about a fortnight ago



• The police have announced that they have arrested four of the suspects



• One of the men who tried escaping was shot in the knee, the police have said



Four persons believed to be suspects involved in the ghastly bullion van attack at Jamestown in Accra, that led to the killing of one police constable, have been arrested at the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern region.



The four, Collins Addae, also known as Kekye from Akim-Swedru; Ebenezer Gyimah, aka Peace; and Musa Kamara, 26; with his brother Suleman Ketah, 26 years old alias 69, both from Guinea, were on the police wanted list, reports dailyguidenetwork.com.



According to a police report, the suspects were at their hideouts at a mining site when they were fished out, thanks to information gathered by the CID Headquarters in Accra and conveyed to their counterparts at Kyebi.



Since that broad daylight robbery incident at Adadekpon near Jamestown, the Ghana Police Service had declared the suspects wanted.



So far, one of the suspects who is at large, is reported to have for some months, been terrorizing residents in Kibi, Akyem Tafo, Osiem, Anyinasin, and its environs.



Ebenezer Gyimah alias Peace in Kyebi – Zongo, one of the suspects, was however arrested last week upon information the police gathered but escaped custody while still in handcuffs.



The report added that he was leading the police to the hideouts of the other suspects when he escaped.



Upon locating the suspects, one of them, Musah Kamara, is said to have attempted fleeing but was shot in the left knee and overpowered subsequently.



The report adds that he was later rushed to the Kyebi government hospital where he has since been on admission, under police guard.



He will however later be transferred to Accra with his accomplices.



In the meantime, several other police officers and CID operatives have been dispatched to the Akyem Oda area over intelligence report that points to the fact that the suspects were within the area.



“The Police continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information. Informants are assured of the strictest confidentiality,” a statement from the police urging support from the public has said.