James Gyakye Quayson knows the system was against him – Amaliba

Assin North MP prevented from performing Parliamentary duties



Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 majority decision



The April 13 ruling enforces a High Court decision in July 2021



Abraham Amaliba, a member of the opposition NDC's legal team, has stated that the judicial system was against ousted Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



Amaliba stated that the lawyers for the Assin North MP would possibly go for a review of the 5-2 decision.



He explained to an Accra-based Joy FM that, “as lawyers, we are meeting this evening and we will take a decision. It’s 5-2, it’s possible that a review can be made and if the judges are minded they can turn around the decision, but nobody should be talking about a by-election now when the matter itself has not been disposed of.”



James Gyakye Quayson, according to Abraham Amaliba, is happy about the support given him by his lawyers.



“He has seen the effort we are putting in and he knows that the system is against him,” he said.



The Supreme Court’s 5-2 ruling is to be upheld until the determination of the substantive case filed against Mr. Quayson



Amaliba advised the MP who has been restrained by the court from performing his Parliamentary duties to run for the seat if a by-election is held.



He noted, “he is a popular person in the town and I am sure that people knowing that this is more like a persecution of him, would give him the nod to come to Parliament.”



Background



In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.



He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.



On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.



This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



