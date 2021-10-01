James Flolu retained as Afadzato South DCE

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. James Etornam Flolu, the renominated Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE), has been approved by the Assembly members at a confirmation session on Friday.



He polled 25 "Yes" votes out of 30 votes cast representing 83.3 percent and five "No" votes representing 16.7 percent.



Mr. Flolu in his address expressed gratitude to the President for his renomination.



He said he saw his confirmation as one for growth, development, and change as well as a challenge he saw ahead which was a journey against hunger, hopelessness, and poverty.



He called on all Assembly members and stakeholders to support and help him develop the District.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the development was not an NPP and NDC issue adding that the Assembly was supposed to be nonpartisan.



"When we talk about development in our districts and region, we have to put our party colours aside although we know we all belong to one political party or the other."



Madam Comfort A. Apalayini, Afadzato South Magistrate, admitted him to the Oaths of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy.