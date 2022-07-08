Jaman South Assembly sues Methodist Church for refusing to pay property rate

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

The Jaman South Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region has sued the Wesley Methodist Church in Drobo for failing to pay property rate to the Assembly.



Per the writ of summons as sighted by GhanaWeb, the action by the Municipal Assembly is in line with Section 158(1) of the Local Government ACT 936 of 2016.



Section 158(1) of the Local Government ACT 936 of 2016 states that “A person who without lawful justification or excuse, the proof of which lies on that person, refuses or willfully neglects to pay any basic rate payable by that person on or after the date on which the rate is payable, commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than twenty-five penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than one month or to both the fine and term of imprisonment”.



But the decision by the Assembly has been received with misgivings by the leadership of the church who accuse the Assembly of acting in bad faith considering the existing cordial relationship between the two parties.



According to the Society Steward, Mr Yeboah Robert, they are surprised by the action of the Assembly since it has never happened before but the church is taking steps to engage the Assembly for an amicable solution.



“We have received a criminal summons to appear at the Drobo Magistrate Court for refusing to pay the rate. We are surprised by the conduct of the Assembly because it is new to us but we are taking steps to resolve it”.



Even though several attempts to speak to the Assembly on the matter at the time of filing this report were unsuccessful, independent checks at the Assembly reveal that the church owes an amount of eight hundred and sixty-six Ghana Cedis in property rate from 2019 to 2022.







