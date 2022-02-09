Jailing Oheneba won’t stop us from speaking truth to power – XYZ Management

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The management of XYZ Broadcasting Limited, owners of Power 97.9 FM, Radio XYZ, and TV XYZ, have expressed shock over a jail term handed to Power FM news anchor Oheneba Boamah Bennie.



An Accra High Court (Criminal Division 2) slapped the host of Battle Ground on Power FM with a 14-day jail term and fined him GHS 3,000.



The court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi held that Oheneba Boamah Bennie was guilty of the charge brought against him by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.



When counsel for Boamah, Victor Kojoga Adawudu prayed the court to be charitable and temper justice with mercy owing to the fact that the presenter’s health condition was not the best, Justice Dankyi who would not have any of the pleas said “I have been magnanimous to him.”



Support



In a statement signed by the CEO of XYZ Broadcasting, Bernie Anti, the company said it would “review the ruling and take the necessary steps as will be advised.”



“We wish to assure staff and the general public that the ruling will not dampen our collective resolve and commitment to speak truth to power,” Mr. Anti stated.



He also observed that Oheneba, though unwell, is in good spirit and pledged to “stand by him and his family during these trying times and pray that he gets the best protection while in the custody of the state.”



Background



The A-G dragged Oheneba Bennie to court on December 2020 for contempt of court



It was the case of the A-G that, after the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission (EC), Bennie allegedly published a video on his Facebook wall, claiming that President Akufo-Addo had met with eight justices of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice, and had influenced them.



The A-G made a case that through his publication, Bennie wants to tell the public that judges, including the justices of the apex court, decide cases not independently but by taking directives from the President.