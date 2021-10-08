Jachie-Pramso SHS 3 student found dead

Regional News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 19-year-old student of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region has been found dead after going missing for a day.



He was found with dry leaves suspected to be ‘Indian Hemp’ or wee in his pocket.



Osei Paul, a final-year General Arts student from Mamponteng is said to have gone missing for less than 24 hours before his demise.



Confirming the news to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, Station Officer at the Jachie Police Station, Chief Inspector Samuel Kra said a resident discovered the half-naked body of the deceased in an uncompleted building at Pramso, few kilometres from the school’s campus on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



He added that family of the deceased later came to confirm the identity of the boy after he was sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy.



Chief Inspector Samuel Kra noted that investigation has been launched into the matter, adding that police are yet to make an arrest.



A source at the school who unanimously spoke to OTEC News said they detected that the deceased got missing early Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, when he (the deceased) was supposed to sit for the last paper of his final examination.



The source further added that all frantic efforts by the school to find or reach him proved futile.



“We later heard that a dead body of a young man of the same age as our student was discovered by the police at Pramso and so we had to rush to the police station.”



The source emphasized that the school is yet to confirm the identity of the deceased to see if it indeed marches that of their missing student



“We are waiting for the family and police in charge of the case so that together with our house masters we can confirm whether or not the deceased is indeed our missing student,” the source said.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Pramso Nana Gyampotua II who deployed his subchiefs to the scene on the day the body was discovered said a substance suspected to be cannibals was found on the body.



He called for comprehensive investigations into the situation to find out what the student was doing at the uncompleted building while his colleagues were in school learning.