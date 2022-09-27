JUSBAN Foundation to build mechanized borehole at Mallam-Nkwanta

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

JUSBAN Foundation, a charity organisation, has cut sod for the construction of a mechanized borehole at Malam-Nkwanta in the Denkyembuor Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The borehole project follows appeals from the people of Malam-Nkwanta some months ago for a potable water.



The sod-cutting ceremony for the mechanized borehole, which came off on Saturday, September 24, 2022, was attended by the Queen mother of Malam-Nkwanta, Leticia Duvor, the Unit Committee Chairman of the Malam Nkwanta Assembly, Kwasi Kaba, and some opinion leaders.



The mechanized borehole is expected to be completed in three months and handed over to the community to guarantee their access to water.



The Chief Executive Officer of JUSBAN Foundation, Justice Kofi Bansah, disclosed that the borehole would be completed and operational within three months and it was expected to help solve the water problem in the community as he says, their main aim is to see to it that most of the communities in Ghana get better drinking water.



According to him, two months ago they had information about the plight of the people of Malam Nkwanta and how they were finding it extremely difficult to get potable water to drink.



“…and based on that plight and their appeal for help, JUSBAN Foundation resolved to come to their aid,” he said.



He said in addition to the borehole project, his foundation was also supporting some deprived schools in the community and embarking a health screening exercise.



Mr. Bansah indicated JUSBAN Foundation has been proving these humanitarian services for past five (5) years.



“We have done different projects of boreholes in the country and our target is over 30 villages in the Eastern Region,” he disclosed.



He, therefore, called on other non-governmental and charity organizations to go to the aid of deprived communities across the country.



The Queen mother of Malam Nkwanta, Leticia Duvor, thanked JUSBAN Foundation for the gesture, adding that the project when completed will make potable water available to the people in her community.



She lamented that for some years now residents of Malam Nkwanta have drinking from very unclean water sources, which situation was breeding loads of health issues.



“I want use this chance to further make a passionate appeal to other NGOs, corporate businesses and civil society organisations (CSOs) to support us with facilities like a health centre, public places of convenience and schools,” she appealed.



For his part, the Unit Committee Chairman, Kwasi Kaba, also thanked JUSBAN Foundation for the borehole project.



According to him, its completion will bring a huge relief to the people of Malam Nkwanta.



He added that, life has been unbeatable for them since they have to go through plenty difficulties in accessing drinking water which has been a major concern to them.