JM bɛba, driver banza - Watch 2 times minority heckled Akufo-Addo with songs during SONA 2024

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

The Minority Caucus in parliament as expected gave President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a hard time during his delivery of the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27.



Aside from the usual heckling by way of loudly disputing some of the claims the president made on the floor of the House, the Cassiel Ato Forson-led caucus had cause to resort to protest songs at different times.



The standout instance was a song that broke out when the president acknowledged the presence of former President John Dramani Mahama as part of the dignitaries in parliament.



The Minority broke out in a song that suggested that come hell or high water, Mahama was going to emerge as the next president of Ghana after the 2024 polls.



"Wo yɛ yɛ aa, JM bɛba, Wo yɛ yɛ aa, JM bɛba, yeeeee, yeeee, Wo yɛ yɛ aa, JM bɛba," they shouted.



Mahama is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his main contender in the election will be Akufo-Addo's successor as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia.



A video shared by TV3 showed Mahama and other guests smiling as MPs at the backbench chanted the song as the House waited for their voices to subside for the president to proceed with his delivery.





In the second instance, at the end of the address, the Minority started singing a popular road safety song about a bad driver who had crashed his car killing people."Driver banza wor kum nkrofuor mba," they sang on top of their voices even as Speaker Alban Bagbin tried to restore quiet for proceedings to continue.The driver analogy has become topical in recent times after Vice President Bawumia alluded to the fact that it was Akufo-Addo, as president, who was in the driver's seat in terms of running.His reference to being the driver's mate has been roundly rejected by the minority and other opposition members who accuse Bawumia of trying to evade responsibility especially as relates to handling of the economy in his position as head of the Economic Management Team.SARA