JM Thank You Tour: Ghanaians love him and want him back in power – Upper East NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Upper East Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jonathan Abdalla Salifu, says former President John Dramani Mahama has received massive love as he started his thank you tour today.



He claims the tour which started in the Upper East region was all love, and merrymaking as the people were happy seeing him.



Former President and National Democratic Congress 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, began a nationwide tour intended to thank Ghanaians for their votes in the 2020 presidential election, today, August 17, 2021.



The tour across all the 16 regions will take place in phases with the first phase ending on Monday, August 23, 2021.



The first phase of the ‘Thank You Tour’ will see the former President visit the Upper East, North East, Northern Savannah and Upper West Regions.



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Jonathan Salifu said, “The people were happy with John Dramani Mahama visiting the Upper East. JM is not just loved by the people of the Upper East but by all Ghanaians. From the votes he got in election 2020, you can say a majority of Ghanaians love him and want him back in office.”



He revealed that with this support, the former President is sure the NDC will win power come 2024. “JM didn’t say anything about representing the party in election 2024. He said anyone who is elected to lead the party will take the NDC into power once more.”



JM was ushered into the Upper East region by the people around 4pm yesterday. The former President started his thank you tour with a media interaction and met with party officials, MPs and party faithfuls.



With the NDC having won 14 out of the 16 seats in the region, party officials promised to secure all 16 seats and increase the vote margin come 2024.