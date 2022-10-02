JJ's Ministers embarrassed me for wearing African fabric - Mrs. Rawlings

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former First Lady of Ghana Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has recounted how some Ministers of State under her Late Husband’s administration mocked her for wearing Kente and other African prints to state functions and called her a “common illiterate”.



According to the Former First Lady, it was not only the Ministers serving under her husband other First Ladies across Africa



Narrating her ordeal on eTV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Former First Lady and wife of the Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings revealed, “I went to a function and then sat down and one of the ministers (Secretary of State) in my husband’s government came up to me and she said, what are you wearing? And I said I’m wearing my clothes. And she said to me that I looked like an illiterate”.



She continued that, the Minister went further to ask about her choice of cloth for the event in a very abusive manner and that made her decide to keep wearing such dresses since it annoys the minister.



“Why do you look like a common illiterate? And the way she said it. So I decided that, if this annoys you so much when I’ve sown this beautiful stuff, then I’m going to continue wearing it. It was my own decision”, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings recounted.



Nana Konadu on the same show revealed another minister who was a Ga also humiliated her for wearing African print to an event in the same way the Secretary of State had done.



“So the second cloth that I sowed another Minister of a different Ministry who was a Ga lady spoke in Ga and asked what I’ve put on. The same thing the other one told me” she vividly recalled



In all these, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings said she could never utter a word to them because she was just the wife of a leader ( Jerry Rawlings) while the Ministers were the bosses of the country.



“They were the bosses, I was just the chairman’s wife”, she said.