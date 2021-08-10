JHS elective courses of students who cannot read or write to be reduced – Adutwum

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Soon, the number of elective subjects Junior High School students who cannot read or write will take, will be reduced, says Dr. Yaw Adutwum.



The Minister of Education explained that this is a government intervention that is aimed at giving ample time to such students to be able to catch up on at least, reading and writing by the time they leave school, reports graphic.com.gh.



It is, in his estimation, a measure that will solve the worry and unacceptable practice he has about students who cannot read or write, still given many elective subjects to do in school.



He believes that instead, such students should be made to focus on literacy and writing skills courses more and for which reason this intervention is coming up now.



Speaking during the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education stakeholder meeting in Accra under the auspices of the National Teaching Council, Dr. Yaw Adutwum stated that the current education system does not favour “weak” or underprivileged students.



He stressed, "Why is that student who cannot read being offered additional courses?” he quizzed, adding that "There will be interventions for those who cannot read or cannot write. Their elective courses will be reduced consequently."



