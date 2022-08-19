JHS 2 student sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for defiling four-year-old girl

Regional News of Friday, 19 August 2022

The Odumase Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced an 18-year-old student of the Oterkporlu Presby Basic School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality to serve seven years in prison for defiling a four-year-old girl.



Tettey Eric Teye pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court presided by Mr. Frank Gbeddy, on the 17th of August this year.



Prosecuting, Detective Chief/Insp Dan Apedo told the court that, the complainant, Michael Djangah, a teacher who is the father of the victim, and the suspect lived in the same neighbourhood at Oterkporlu.



He said on July 04 this year, at about 1600 hours, the accused was helping his father in his corn mill shop when the latter went out.



Immediately, the accused invited the victim who was playing with her friends into the shop under the pretext of sending her on an errand upon her arrival, he locked the shop.



Teye then laid a mat on the ground on which he pushed the victim and removed her pant, lubricated his male organ with grease, and forcibly had sex with her.



After the act, the suspect threatened the victim not to inform anyone of the act.



However, the victim who could not bear the pain from the intercourse informed her parents who immediately reported the incident to the Oterkporlu Police.



The complainant was issued with a police medical form for examination, treatment, and report where a medical report signed by Dr. Samuel Attuah indicated that the victim's hymen had been broken.



Based on this report, the accused was arrested by the Oterkporlu Police and subsequently handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Asesewa.



Teye, in his caution statement and before an independent witness admitted the offence.



After investigation, the accused was charged with the offence of defilement contrary to section 101, ACT 29/60, and subsequently sentenced on his own plea.