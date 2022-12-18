JDM is our best candidate for 2024, Greater Accra will vote for him – Chair

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Ashie Moore has declared his support for former President John Dramani Mahama.



He declared his support for the former president when he spoke at Rainbow Radios’ news editor Daniel Asuku, at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party’s 10th National Delegates Conference is underway.



He was responding to concerns raised by some people over posters of him and former president John Dramani Mahama at the congress grounds.



He told him that his support for Mr. Mahama is unflinching since he remains the party’s best bet.



Ashie Moore added that Mr. Mahama remains the only candidate that can win the presidential election for the NDC.



“It is for this reason I have declared my support for Mr. Mahama. He is our best choice for the election 2024. I will vote for him. He has the experience and we do not want any trial and error as President Akufo-Addo did.”



He said he did not have any hatred for any of the other candidates but as a regional chairman and the Greater Accra region is for JDM.



