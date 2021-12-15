JC collaborates with Samuel G for remix of ‘For Me’

Music of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

American award-winning singer JC is set to release the hugely anticipated remix of his hit song 'For Me' featuring Ghanaian musician and producer Samuel G.



JC has collaborated with artistes in America such as Rick Ross, Future, Jacquees, Eric Bellinger and a host of other great musicians.



Few weeks ago, the American hitmaker JC confirmed on all his social media platforms that, he will be collaborating with German-based label NMS Records with its branch in Ghana to produce his next EP.



To also confirm his love and support for Ghanaian artistes, JC has now collaborated with Ghanaian versatile artiste and producer Samuel G in an Afrobeat remix for one of his biggest song still topping charts titled "For Me". The song has influences originating from Western Africa, Southern America, and Northern America.



JC is finally set together with his management team to visit Ghana few days to Christmas, as he looks forward to future collaborations with influential Ghanaian producers and other musicians.



JC has been quite busy touring in the United States since his smash hit "For Me," released in March 2021. The remix of his hit song "For Me" with Samuel G has finally been released on all his digital platforms.



Check out "For Me" Remix by clicking on the link below: