JB Danquah’s murder case should have been closed by now – Addae-Nimo

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addae-Nimo, has called on the Ghana Police Service to be more proactive and help the court to establish the truth in the murder of the Abuakwa North MP, JB Danquah Adu.



According to him, six years is quite a long time and the trial should have ended by now for justice to prevail.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Tuesday, July 19, Mr. Addae Nimo described the killing of JB Danquah Adu as a sad event and called on the law court to fast track its processes to bring finality to the case.



“Six years have passed…we should have been done by now. In my opinion, everything about the case should have been revealed by now for us to know the consequences. It has kept long and that shouldn’t be… the prosecutors [Ghana Police Service] handling the case should be proactive with their investigations…”, Mr. Francis Addae Nimo told host of the show, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



The aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) added that “regarding the delays in the court processes, I know they know what can be done to fast track the process and establish the truth because that is someone’s life that has been taken…”



Remembering his former colleague in parliament, he described JB Danquah as a lively person who cannot be forgotten.



He recounted that the then MP for Abuakwa North Constituency was very knowledgeable and had respect for everyone.



“JB was a very lively person…he was fun and respected everyone. We can never forget Honourable Joseph Boakye Danquah.”



The late JB Danquah Adu, then MP for Abuakwa North Constituency was killed in his residence at Shiashie in 2016.



Pieces of Audio-visual recordings of the first accused person, Daniel Asiedu, “reconstructing” the crime scene to the police on how he allegedly killed the late MP, have been admitted in evidence on Monday.