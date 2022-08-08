JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA, don't belittle his role in independence struggle - Sekou Nkrumah

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah has condemned any attempt that seeks to belittle the role of Joseph Boakye (JB) Danquah in Ghana's Independence struggle.



According to the son of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, it was JB Danquah who once when introducing Nkrumah said that if the leaders will let the people down he (Nkrumah) will not, therefore, people who believe in Nkrumah’s political philosophy, should give him much credit.



He said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's granduncle, JB Danquah, suffered and died from his father's Preventive Detention Act, PDA; and he does not expect his followers to praise Nkrumah.



"If your father or brother was a victim of PDA would you worship Nkrumah still? Three of the big six ended up in political detention; two died ( that includes JB Danquah) so let’s be a bit sensitive to that!" a post on his Facebook timeline read.



Sekou Nkrumah's statement comes at the back of a statement made by Kwasi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of The Insight newspaper.



While contributing to a discussion on Pan African TV, the veteran journalist could not comprehend why JB Danquah is regarded so highly today.



He said "if you’re looking for the equivalent of Danquah in modern politics today, it is Wontumi. I’m serious. The level that Danquah attained in the UGCC has been attained by Wontumi in the NPP. He was a regional chairman.



“Even put that aside, which election did J. B. Danquah ever win? All his attempts at contesting elections, he lost. Even in his hometown, Kyebi, they voted against J. B. Danquah. He couldn’t even win Kyebi. If J. B. Danquah cannot even be the founder of Kyebi, his hometown, how can he become a founder of Ghana?”



Sekou Nkrumah responded by advising those who believe in his father's ideology that "protecting Nkrumah’s image is not done by running down political opponents! What is the sense of what Kwesi Pratt has said? He forgot that he also lost elections in Ghana and terribly so when he ran for parliament in 1996 (where he lived in Accra)!



"I think the best way to protect Nkrumah’s legacy is by telling the truth. You praise him where it is due, and criticize his mistakes too."



Dr. Nkrumah is of the view that when those who defend his late dad put themselves in the shoes of their opponents they can have a better appreciation of Ghana's history and get a holistic picture.



"I think what is going on now is just petty and childish. I definitely don’t agree with Kwesi Pratt’s rants! We also need to realize that not everyone in Ghana appreciates Nkrumah’s contribution to our progress. Some believe he was not democratic, and also don’t share his ideological path...," he observed.







In explaining why JB Danquah and others who were part of Ghana's independence struggle should be celebrated, Dr. Sekou Nkrumah said:



"The name big six came about after they were put in prison for organizing demonstrations! Yes, Nkrumah then the General Secretary of UGCC was the brain and architect behind the political agitation. But that is why JB Danquah and the others then leading the UGCC brought him (Nkrumah) to Ghana!



"So again Kwesi Pratt is wrong to belittle JB Danquah’s role in the independence struggle!"







