J.B. Danquah's killer’s trial: Catapult, knife, mobile phones tendered in court

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The investigator in the case in which Daniel Asiedu has been charged with murder, Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah has tendered in evidence a catapult, knife, and other implements allegedly found at the crime scene.



The late J.B. Danquah Adu, then Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency was killed in his residence at Shiashie.



Daniel Asiedu, alias Sexy Don Don who has been charged with the offence has pleaded not guilty.



He is also facing a separate charge of robbery while together with Vincent Bosso (2nd Accused) are facing the charge of conspiracy to rob which they have both denied.



In court, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the investigator was led by Mrs. Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney to give further Evidence-in-Chief tendered in those exhibits.



Chief Inspector Nkrumah, the eighth Prosecution Witness (PW8) in the ongoing trial said, the catapult was “retrieved in the bedroom of the deceased.”



“I also have in my hands a cutter which was also retrieved from the bedroom of the deceased,” the investigator told the court.



He also tendered in a pair of slippers which were found behind the flower pot in the house of the deceased.



“I have in my hand a pair of slippers which the first accused identifies to be his.”



The witness told the court that, the girlfriend of the first accused (Asiedu) told the police that, the first accused gave her a blacksmith knife to wash for him on the day he returned home.



He also said the police conducted a search in the room of the first accused at Agbogbloshie as part of their investigations during which the said knife was identified by Janet (girlfriend) as the blood-stained knife she washed that day.



“I have in my hand a knife which was retrieved in the bedroom of the first accused.”



Mobile phones



The investigator also told the court that, three mobile phones belonging to the deceased were handed over to him by the investigator.



While identifying the phones, he explained how they were retrieved.



“I have in my hands three (3) mobile phones – Two (2) iPhones and one (1) Samsung. The three mobile phones were handed over to the investigations team by the Accra Regional Office and according to them, the 2 iPhones were given to them by a witness in this case by name Ernest Korankye (PW3) as having been given to him by the first accused person.



“The Samsung mobile phone was returned from the first accused person as part of the investigation."



He said, during investigations, the first accused admitted to the investigations team that he collected the 3 mobile phones from the deceased’s home.



He also tendered in evidence the post-mortem examination and photos that were taken from the crime scene.



The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has adjourned the case to July 18 for continuation.