J.B Danquah Lectures: Prof. Oppong to speak on digital world, future of Ghana's legal system

Source: GNA

Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong, a Professor of Law at California Western School of Law, San Diego, USA, will speak on the digital world and the future of Ghana's Legal System at this year’s J.B. Danquah Memorial Lectures.



The three-day lecture series is on the theme: "The digital world and the future of the Ghanaian legal system: Reflections ahead of its sesquicentennial" and will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts from Monday, February 21, 2022, a press statement on the event said.



The release said just like individuals, legal systems were subject to the impact of information technology and the world it had created.



"Accordingly, as the Ghanaian legal system approaches its sesquicentennial (150 years anniversary) it should embrace information technology to advance its functions and goals."



The release said the lectures would address how information technology challenges the Ghanaian legal system's regulatory functions.



It would also examine the access to justice deficit in Ghana - a broader conception of access to justice, leveraging digital technologies to create new pathways to justice in Ghana as well as examine the risk of digital exclusion and threat to judicial independence inherent in such technologies.



It will also look at legal practice and education and how information technology can impact positively on them.



Professor Oppong was elected fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in April 2016.