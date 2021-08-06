It would have been fitting to celebrate NPP’s anniversary on Founders’ Day – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has posited that celebrating NPP’s 29 years anniversary on 4th August would have been befitting.



According to him, Founders’ Day cannot be fully commemorated without acknowledging the anniversary of the party.



He believes the party has done much and fought for the country to reap the benefits it is enjoying now.



In a conversation with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the party’s anniversary celebration, he expressed: “As we celebrated the Founders’ Day, it would have been befitting to celebrate NPP’s anniversary on the same day and that would have been memorable. This is because every time we talk of the NPP and its traditions it gives us goosebumps. People fought for this tradition; people fought for this country”.



He touted that the party had come very far in its 29 years while fighting against military rule in the country.



As NPP celebrates 29 years of active political participation, Obiri Boahen has encouraged all the NPP youth to maintain the “fighting spirit.”



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, marked its 29th anniversary of active partisan politics in Ghana with a well-structured media engagement at its national headquarters in Accra.



The ruling party which thrives on the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition has pledged its continuous contribution to national development.



The event which kicked off in the early hours saw in attendance the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman of the NPP National Council of Elders who heartily chanted “we have won to save Ghana.”