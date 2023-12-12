It would be shocking if Alan gets 3% in the 2024 presidential elections – Ben Ephson

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Pollster and managing news editor of the daily dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has indicated that the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, would not have any impact in the 2024 presidential elections.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview on Monday, December 11, 2023, Ben Ephson stated that Alan would come nowhere close to getting 10% in the election not to talk of him winning it.



He added that it would be very shocking if Alan gets even 3% of the votes during the 2024 polls.



Ephson explained that the results of the Special Delegate Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), where Alan came in a distant 3rd, showed that he (Alan) had lost his political capital.



He said that even though he expected Alan to lose the NPP primaries, he did not expect the gap of the defeat to be this wide.



The editor added that Alan’s decision not to contest in parliamentary elections during the 8-years of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is what has taken the shine and attractiveness he had in the early 2000s.



“If Alan has strength, it should have reflected in the super delegates… If Alan Kyerematen gets 3% on December 7, 2024, I would be very, very surprised,” he said.



Thursday, December 7, 2023, marked exactly a year to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.



Alan Kyerematen is expected to knock horns with the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, in the race to get the successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Already, several domestic and international surveys have predicted that former President Mahama will win the 2024 poll with Bawumia coming in second and Alan a distant third.



Listen to Ben Ephson's remarks in the post below:





