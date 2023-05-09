It won’t happen again – Frimpong-Boateng 'rejects' future ministerial appointment

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has shot down any possibility of accepting a ministerial position in the future.



According to the former minister, who is also a onetime flagbearer contender of the New Patriotic Party, he is however not taking a back seat from active politics.



“I will definitely engage in politics but not like in the past; becoming a minister for instance will never happen again,” he stated in a recent interview with UTV.



The statement by Professor Frimpong-Boateng is on the back of the publication of his report submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on illegal small-scale mining in 2021.



The said report which was recently leaked in the media accused several political actors and influential persons as being complicit in the illegal mining menace.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng who was the chairperson of the now-dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Small Scale Mining, indicted some members of parliament, ministers and members of the ruling party in his report.



He has since come under intense attacks from those indicted in the report as well as their supporters.



Cousin of President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who was accused of influence peddling in the report has since filed a GH₵10 million defamation suit against the former minister.





