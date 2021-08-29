You are here: HomeNews2021 08 29Article 1343626

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

peacefmonline.com

It will take three days to tour National Cathedral - Apostle Opoku Onyinah

Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah

The new Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah has disabused the minds of persons who think the project is just a church building.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM, he disclosed that there'll be many other facilities on the premises, that anyone who wants to visit when the project is completed, will take 72 hours (3 days) to see everything.

He mentioned a restaurant, a youth centre, seminar halls, children centre, bible museum as some of the facilities.



