It will be unreasonable for government to block unregistered sim cards - Chamber of Telecos

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has disclosed that it will be unreasonable on the part of government to block some unregistered sim cards in the country.



According to the chamber, over 250,000 people across the country have genuine reasons for not registering their sim cards.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashibey in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show "Dwabrem" on Monday, September 5, 2022, explained that these individuals have not been to register their sim cards due to challenges by the network providers and the National Identification Authority (NIA).



"There are some people who are yet to get their Ghana card, the primary document for the registration, others too, say the physically challenged people who could not capture their biometrics as such do not have the card at all, have also not registered ".



“We have records of others who have attempted to register on several occasions but could not do it which is not their fault," he told host of the show Dr. Cash.



Mr. Ashibey however called on the National Communications Authority, the National Identification Authority, and the telecom operators to immediately get data of these 250,000 individuals and exempt them from the punitive measures.



NCA directed all Mobile Network Operators to barred persons who have not registered their SIM cards from receiving certain services.



The punitive measures which began on Monday, September 5, 2022, affected all outgoing voice calls for unregistered sim cards.



This decision according to NCA was necessitated by some sim card users' failure to register their sims after the deadline for the registration was extended.



The Authority in a statement explained the move forms part of punitive actions ahead of the SIM re-registration deadline which takes effect on September 30, 2022.



The NCA however reiterated that persons who fail to register their SIM cards before the September 30 deadline will have their numbers blocked permanently.