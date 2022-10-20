It will be political suicide not to support Bawumia – Kpemka

Politics of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Attorney General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has declared that it will amount to political suicide for him not to throw his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party.



Speaking on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Member of Parliament for Tempane constituency forcefully stated that there is no basis for him and all other members of the NPP not to support the agenda for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to be elected the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 elections.



The declaration of the astute lawyer and former Deputy Attorney General adds to the uncountable declaration made in favour of the Vice President by leading and notable members of the party.



According to Lawyer Kpemka, Dr. Bawumia is a shining star who has exuded exceptional leadership and talent with a track record of sacrificing sufficiently for the party, resulting in its ability to win elections.



“What is the basis for me not to support Bawumia? What is the basis of this earth? It will amount to political suicide if I decide not to support him. In fact, ii support him [Bawumia] more than 100%. I’m not supporting Bawumia because he is my brother and I’m not supporting him because he is a Northerner. I’m supporting him because he is an exceptional talent that I want to see become President and exude his knowledge on this particular country and we will see the outcome,” he said.



While touting the achievements and success of Dr. Bawumia in his current role as Vice President, Mr. Dindiok Kpemka added that attaining the position of President of the Republic is key in creating the opportunity for the Vice President to demonstrate exceptional leadership.



“He is not the President of Ghana but Vice President. There is a world of difference between a President and a Vice President. If you are in charge and answerable to no one, you can do what you want. If you’re not and you are under someone, you are [limited],” he added.