You are here: HomeNews2021 10 09Article 1375732

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

It will be difficult to my daughter marry a woman - Afigya Kwabre MP

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Afigya Kwabre North MP, Collins Adomako-Mensah Afigya Kwabre North MP, Collins Adomako-Mensah

Afigya Kwabre North MP, Collins Adomako-Mensah has joined the forces against the homosexual community in Ghana.

There is currently a passionate appeal by some Members of Parliament, primarily the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George who has publicly shown his sharp teeth against the practices of homosexuals and called for a private members bill, to ban homosexuals from freely exhibiting their acts.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill called Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill has been proposed to be passed to outlaw homosexual activities, but a group of academics, legal practitioners, human rights activists, Professors and Civil Society Organizations have kicked against the bill.

Touching on the bill during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Hon. Adomako-Mensah stated emphatically that he is absolutely against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities, hence calling for an outright prohibition in Ghanaian society.

"I can't see myself that my daughter will come to show me her lover and it turns out to be another woman. It will be very difficult for me. So, in principle, I don't aspire to that LGBTQ+. Of course, I'm a Christian, my teachings don't tell that a woman should have sexual affair with another woman," he stressed.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

The Black Stars of Ghana

‘Changed’ Black Stars tipped for glory against Zimbabwe

Business

The world bank is projecting a strong growth in exports for the country next year

World Bank revises Ghana’s growth rate to 4.9% for 2021

Entertainment

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

What at all do you sell at your restaurant? - Delay asks 24-year-old who owns mansion

Africa

The victims fell unconscious after the shock

Worshippers electrocuted as electric cable falls on Lagos church

Opinions

DCE nominee for Sekyere Kumawu District, Samuel Addai Agyekum

The double rejection of Kumawu Sekyere District DCE serves him right