It will be difficult for government to influence new IGP - Security expert asserts

Politics of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Security Expert, Samuel Owusu, has expressed confidence that the newly appointed Acting IGP COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare will not succumb to pressure from the government.



According to him, the credentials and professionalism of the new IGP will liquidate the government’s efforts to influence his decisions.



Samuel Owusu made this known during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



“Dampare is a hard nut to break. He is very assertive and when he wants to take a path, there is no way you can let him turn his back. So, these characteristics, if indeed that is what is bringing on board as IGP, will make it difficult for anyone to influence him”.



The security expert further argued that in any case the new IGP is relatively young with about nine years ahead of him before he retires. As such, he believes no government can coerce him to do their bid on the basis of extending his contract after retirement.



“The new IGP is going to make sure he has maintained a clean slate to transition to the next government either by the NPP or NDC because he won’t be due for retirement and then he may want to continue as IGP”, Samuel added.



The security expert is hopeful that the appointment of COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, will “bring the change in the circles of the police service administration.”



The presidency has appointed COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Ag. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) with effect from August 1.



He takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh, who was appointed as police boss by President Akufo-Addo in October 2019.



A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the Presidency, directed the current IGP to “embark on terminal leave with effect from August 1, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on October 7.



“Until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked COP Dr Dampare to serve as the Acting IGP with effect from August 1.”