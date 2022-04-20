It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

EIU predicts NDC winning 2024 elections



Ephson indicated it will be difficult for NDC to win with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer



EIU report triggers reactions in NDC, NPP



Ben Ephson, Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, has indicated that, it will be easier for the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to win the 2024 elections if the governing NPP elect Alan Kyerematen as their flagbearer.



According to him, if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins the flagbearship race, it will be difficult for the NDC to win the 2024 elections.



He indicated that, what will boost Bawumia's chances is that he will only need a Christian as his running mate, something that the NPP can use to break the eight.



He noted that the NDC will wish that Alan Kyerematen wins the NPP internal race so that they [the NDC] can go ahead to win the national elections.



Ephson explained on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.



"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."



The Economist Intelligence Unit (ElU) has predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general elections, but the party needs to revitalise its leadership to increase its prospects.



In a recent report, the EIU said the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term.



“The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.



“The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.”



John Dramani Mahama led the NDC and won the 2012 elections but lost two subsequent elections in 2016 and 2020 to the New Patriotic Party's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to EIU's five-year forecast for Ghana released on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the opposition party has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



The Economist Intelligence Unit is the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, providing forecasting and advisory services through research and analysis, such as monthly country reports, five-year country economic forecasts, country risk service reports, and industry reports.