It will be a lesser crime to sell Flagstaff House than Achimota Forest - NDC MP jabs government

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has expressed concerns over the alleged sale of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



Commenting on the issue in a social media post, the legislator observed that the alleged sale if true constituted a crime.



He maintained however that the sale of Flagstaff House, the seat of government, will be a lesser crime compared to the purported sale of Achimota Forest Reserve.



“It will be lesser crime against the people of Ghana to sell Flagstaff House than to sell Achimota forest,” Agbodza tweeted.



Background



Social media platforms particularly Twitter had ‘Achimota Forest’ trending number one after an Executive Instrument about the Achimota Forest Reserve went viral.



In the said E.I 144, a portion of the Achimota Forest by presidential order had been declared as ceased from being recognized as a forest reserve effective May 1, 2022.



It also details that District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority must prepare a master plan for the development of the land and submit to the Lands Minister for approval.



Again, the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority has been tasked to take into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan.



Meanwhile, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has dismissed claims that the Achimota Forest has been sold off.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr. Jinapor said that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold.”



