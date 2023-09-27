It wasn't appropriate to openly criticise the govt as a minister, NPP member – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industries and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, explains his decision not to openly criticize the government.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, he said despite the challenges and issues he may have been aware of, it was not appropriate for him to publicly criticize his government.



“Is that what you would have expected a founding member of the party to do, that if there are challenges in the party, I come out openly to speak about it, for whose benefit? If I am part of a group at the very senior level, I don’t think it is appropriate for me to come out to criticize the government when I am aware of the challenges and whatever is going on.



“As I said, I was a senior member of the party, the last thing will do is to claim that I have no knowledge of whatever was going on. I was very much aware of everything, but I am suggesting to you that it is not appropriate to do that.



"Some people would have taken a different view because you are part of it and then you come out and you are making noise about the government, then why don’t you step out,” he stated.



Alan Kyerematen explained that there is a time and a process for addressing issues in governance, and he believed that one must find the appropriate time to speak about them, especially when he/she is aware of the circumstances that have given rise to a particular situation.



“I think that there is time for everything. It is a process that you go through in governance. When you need to speak to speak about an issue, you find the appropriate time to speak about it especially when you are aware of the circumstances that have given rise to the situation that you find yourself in,” he added.



Before announcing his decision to go independent, Alan Kyerematen cited the victimisation of some of his followers by some sections of the party, sidelining, others as the reasons for his decision.



