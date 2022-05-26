It was too loud, rowdy – Adwoa Safo explains why she kept mute in the face of allegations

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo speaks



Parliament recovenes



NPP elements unhappy about Adwoa Safo's absence



Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo has explained why she refused to respond to allegations and claims that emerged following her long absence in parliament and at her ministry.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews on The Pulse, Adwoa Safo explained that she kept her cool in the face of all the criticisms and backlash because it was too noisy and everyone was talking.



At the time she said, she wouldn’t have been heard or made sense if she emerged to speak on the issue.



“the reason I didn’t come out immediately is that as a female seasoned politician, when people are speaking loudly and you speak, nobody listens and this is the time for me to explain my silence because it was too rowdy, it was too loud and now everything is calm and people will listen to what you gotta say,” she said.



The Dome Kwabenya MP however refuted suggestions that she is disappointed with the party for being sidelined and not given the deputy majority leader position in parliament, among others.



According to her, they were rumours being spread by some party members with personal interests and motives.



“I debunk all those allegations and you know they say silence is golden because when people throw stuff at you that are not true and you respond immediately, you don’t make sense to the people and that is why I’ve kept quiet for these months. When I had to come, I did come and when it was out of my power, I couldn’t do anything about it,” she noted.



Adwoa Safo however indicated that, her loyalty and commitment to the party remains unwavering. According to her, she has had to stay out her country and take care of her son’s health and other family issues but that she will return to continue her duties as expected when everything is resolved.



“I will return. As you know, I had to return to the United States of America to become the best mother that I could be, and I’m still here making sure that all that is settled with my son, the authorities and school is still ongoing.



“I haven’t given up on my party, I am still very loyal and committed to my party and to His Excellency the President and I have had a record of the 2012 election petition from Dome Kwabenya and that is what landed us all in power today and I will be the last person to put that fight, courage and record I’ve fought for into disrepute at this time so I’m not going to respond to third parties. I’m still committed to my party, I’m still committed to the government and I’m still committed to His Excellency the President.



“With God everything is possible. We’ve been praying, I’ve been doing all I can to support my children which is required by law, and they are in a foreign land and I have to comply with whatever I’m directed to and until all that is sorted out, I have to do what I have to do and then I will return to my duties,” she added.





