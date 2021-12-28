It was needless to close beaches, our events are open air - GACBO

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Coalition of Beach Operators has expressed disappointment in the Greater Accra Regional Security Coordinating Council over their directive to close beaches in Accra.



The Coalition says their members have invested heavily in beach activities, including expos and family activities.



The directive they lamented will interrupt their planned activities and cost them money.



The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ordered the closure of all beaches within the region with immediate effect.



The decision was taken on December 24, after a meeting to discuss the emergence of the Omicron variant and the possible increase in active Covid-19 cases.



But the Coalition says the various beaches have put in place protocols to help contain the spread of the virus.



The measures the statement revealed are onsite vaccination for persons who are yet to be vaccinated.



Aside from that, the beaches have also adopted several protocols to ensure the virus does not spread at the beaches.



Read the full statement below:



