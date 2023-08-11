It was morally wrong for Cecilia Dapaah to keep such an amount at home – NPP Man

Politics of Friday, 11 August 2023

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, Awal Mohammed has stated that embattled former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah faulted on the lines of morality in her decision to keep huge sums of monies in her home.



According to him even though he has no grounds to question the source of the money or the legality of her keeping it at home, it was morally wrong considering the circumstances.



“I don’t challenge whether she has stolen the money or anything but my point is that last year at the time that the money was stolen, the economy was facing a lot of challenges ...



"There were a lot of challenges within that time; the depreciation happened between February and October, within that time. Within that time, we were on radio and TV telling people change your money, send it to the bank because the banks need them and so on.



"We were calling people to send their money to the bank. Meanwhile our minister was stashing such an amount of money there. It even affected the economy so indeed what Cecilia Dapaah has done I think morally was wrong for her to have kept that money in the house if indeed she had that money in the house,” he stated while appearing as a guest on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been at the centre stage of controversy after it emerged that some domestic workers of hers and their collaborators are facing charges for theft of some monies and personal items.



They are alleged to have stolen funds worth US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from her private residence.



Reports of the incident led to public criticism directed at Madam Dapaah over the source of the monies and her reasons for keeping it at home.



Cecilia Dapaah has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



In her resignation letter to the president, Madam Dapaah noted that she did not want the controversy around her issue to become a source of distraction to the president.





