It was his personal opinion - Despite Media on Kwame Nkrumah Tikese's outbursts against Vim Lady

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese berates Vim Lady



Despite Media tags Kwame Nkrumah’s outburst against Vim Lady as personal opinion



Despite Media supports Vim Lady in impasse with morning show host



The Management of Despite Media has stated that the virtual programme being hosted by Afia Pokua (Vim Lady) on one of its platforms, has the full blessing of the company.



This comes after one of the veteran employees of the media conglomerate, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, led a public outburst against Vim Lady’s decision to host Okay FM’s Gyaso Gyaso programme virtually, while outside the shores of the country.



Discussing the matter with co-hosts of his Ade Akye Abia morning show on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah said he is against the decision to host Gyaso Gyaso outside the studio and via an online platform for that matter.



“The programme has dilated with the people in this country but the people you are hosting from outside the country are not in touch with the current situations of the country. Some have stayed outside for more than 30 years; even the sound quality is poor...



“I learnt she is being paid huge sums of money at the end of the month. We are not saying this secretly, we are doing this live on-air so, if anybody will record, let the person do so...because, at multimedia, you would not have been allowed to do that, so, why will you do it to us? You are using the kindness of Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson to be their weakness...,” Kwame Nkrumah Tikese stressed.



However, in a statement on Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s outbursts, which have since generated a public discussion, the management of Despite Media said his comments were personal and not representative of the media house.



According to the management, the decision for Vim Lady to host her show from outside the shores of the country is with its blessings because it is aware of her absence.



“Management of Despite Media has taken notice of the recent comments by Kwame Nkrumah Tikese making waves within the media space about Afia Pokua (Vim lady).



“Management wishes to inform the general public that, it is aware of Afia Pokua’s absence from the country as well as her virtual Gyaso Gyaso program, having approved and sanctioned same. As an organization, it is within our rights to grant a staff leave, with or without salary depending on the circumstance and this is no exception.



“Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s personal opinion on the matter or comment probably made without malice, does not in any way represent the position of management or the agreement reached with Afia Pokua on her absence and virtual program,” the statement said in part.





Meanwhile in a response to the oubburst, Afia Pokuaa, who is the Programmes Manager of Okay FM noted in a Facebook post that “it is better this way than to be in secret; God dey.”



Read the full statement below:











Watch the videos below.







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



