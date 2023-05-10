It was diabolical for Duffour to head to court, punish him by voting massively for Mahama – Delegates told

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The United Executive Committee of the United Cadres Front of Ghana, a group associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as diabolical the decision by Dr. Kwabena Duffour to sue the party ahead of its May 13 primaries.



The group said it learned with the shock of the “machinations” of the aspiring presidential candidate.



They have therefore advised delegates to vote massively for former President John Dramani Mahama in the primaries and call off the bluff of Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



In a statement, the group said “By this statement, therefore, we are calling on all cadres, across the length and breadth of the country, to mobilize and organize, as never before, to whip up enthusiasm in the delegates to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama, come 13th May 2023.



We however entreat the Functional Executive Committee as well as the Election Directorate and Legal Team of the NDC to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that the elections come off as scheduled.”



IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE



CADRES, ARISE AGAINST DR. KWABENA DUFFOUR



Members of the National Executive Committee of the United Cadres Front of Ghana have learned with shock the machinations of Dr. Kwabena Duffour and his Campaign Team to derail the forthcoming NDC primaries, especially that of the Flagbearer race by securing a court injunction on it.



By this diabolical act, we are asking all delegates for the 13th May 2023 NDC Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries to call off the bluff of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, and vote massively for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to become the flagbearer of the NDC.



The United Cadres Front, by tradition, has often remained neutral as a movement, in internal political contests.



Unfortunately, certain personalities who claim to be cadres and obviously leading members of Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s Campaign Team, have shown gross anti-cadre sentiments, which have the capacity to destroy the very foundations which we all sweated to build.



Reports of their mobilizing cadres to support Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s campaign have often been resisted in the Regions and Constituencies, but reluctantly ignored by them with impunity.



By this statement, therefore, we are calling on all cadres, across the length and breadth of the country, to mobilize and organize, as never before, to whip up enthusiasm in the delegates to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama, come 13th May, 2023.



We however entreat the Functional Executive Committee as well as the Election Directorate and Legal Team of the NDC to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that the elections come off as scheduled.



NO RETREAT! NO SURRENDER!!



ALUTA CONTINUA!!!



Signed

COMRADE CADRE SHINE GAVEH

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UCF

0246113972



DATE: MAY 9, 2023



ISSUED BY THE UNITED CADRES FRONT OF GHANA