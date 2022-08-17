It was an honour to serve as Gender minister – Adwoa Safo to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Dome -Kwabenya lawmaker, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said the revocation of her appointment as Minister for Gender, Child and Social Protection, will afford her more time to concentrate on serving her constituents.



This was contained in a letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acknowledging receipt of his letter revoking her appointment as Gender Minister.



“On Friday, 29 July 2022, I handed over all official assets to the administrator of the Ministry,” the MP stated in the letter to the President.



She thanked the President for the opportunity given her to serve as minister “in both terms” of his government.



“It was an honour to serve at this all-important ministry albeit for a short time,” the Dome Kwabenya MP added.



President Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment the Dome Kwabenya MP, as Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection with immediate effect.



A statement from the presidency signed by Director of Communication Eugene Arhin on Thursday, 28 July 2022, said: “In accordance with article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection with immediate effect”.



The President's decision came after Parliament’s Privileges Committee recommended that the seat of the Dome Kwabenya MP be declared vacant for her protracted absence from the chamber without permission from the Speaker.



The majority of members on the Committee are in favour of that decision against those who recommend otherwise.



Portions of the report read: “…The majority was of the view that Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities and facilities offered her to provide a reasonable explanation to the Committee with regard to her absence without leave”.